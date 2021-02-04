MARKET NEWS

HCL Tech targeting to hire 1,000 employees at Nagpur facility

The company has added over 10,000 employees in 2020 and the overall strength stood at 1.59 lakh as of December 31, 2020.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
 
 
IT company HCL Technologies on Thursday said it plans to add 1,000 employees in the next few months to work out of its campus near Nagpur.

The new hiring will be a mix of freshers and experienced hands, the New Delhi-headquartered company said in a statement. The company has a 50-acre campus in MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) near the winter capital of Maharashtra which went operational in April 2018 and currently houses 2,000 employees, it said.

It wishes to create a global IT development centre at the site which will include efforts to recruit, train and employ local talent and create sustainable ecosystems for them. HCL Nagpur focuses on Engineering and R&D Services (ERS), application development and infrastructure management services line of business. The company said it has a campaign wherein it wants talent from Nagpur to come back to the orange city to pursue a career in ERS, application and infrastructure management services.

The company has added over 10,000 employees in 2020 and the overall strength stood at 1.59 lakh as of December 31, 2020. In the last four years, our centers in New Vistas locations like Madurai, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vijayawada have nurtured and hired over 15,000 candidates who are now an integral part of HCL Technologies, its corporate vice president Srimathi Shivashankar said.

The statement invited candidates interested to kick-start their IT career with HCL to apply for its training and hiring programme, adding that it offers training programmes for students who have completed Class XII and ahead. Professionals having a work experience between 2-20 years can join the company in technologies like Java, Salesforce, Mulesoft, PLM and Automation test, it said.
PTI
#Business #HCL Technologies #Nagpur
first published: Feb 4, 2021 07:57 pm

