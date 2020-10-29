Have pipeline of potential acquisitions that we’ll continue to pursue: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Infosys Managing Director (MD) and CEO Salil Parekh on October 29 told CNBC-TV18 that the company has a good pipeline of potential acquisitions, including some in the United States and Europe.

While Infosys will continue to pursue a number of acquisitions in the 12-month cycle, there is no specific target, Parekh said.

He also said that the company could see 50 percent of its revenue come from its digital business in the next few quarters.

Infosys has not seen nervousness from clients, especially in the digital portfolios, Parekh added, noting that corporates are using automation in “a big way to utilise their IT spends more efficiently.”

“Large enterprises have realised that offshore remote work is working quite efficient,” Parekh said.

There is a good deal pipeline spread out across industries with no one industry-concentrating big deals for the full year, Parekh said.

“Adopting to digital is a focus for many more enterprises,” Parekh said, adding that Infosys’ will continue to focus on digital transformation in the years to come.

Infosys on October 28 said it has turned carbon neutral, three decades ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement for 2050.