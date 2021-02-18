Haldiram's partners with Futurelife to bring nutritional product range to India

Haldiram

Food and snack company Haldiram's has partnered with Africa's Futurelife to bring its nutritional food product range to India.

The two companies on Thursday announced the launch of a range of four products -- Smart Foods, Smart Oats and Ancient Grains, Crunchy Granola and High Protein-- in India.

"Haldiram''s is committed to being part of an increasing trend being seen across urban India with regards to better eating habits, reflecting a marked shift towards the consumption of healthier food and beverages.

“Given its varied portfolio that blends high quality, nutritious and tasty food products and is highly acclaimed by consumers globally, Futurelife has emerged as the partner-of-choice for Haldiram''s in India," the company said in a statement.

A K Tyagi, Executive Director, Haldiram''s said: "At Haldiram''s, we are not only seeing an increasing consumer preference in India for health foods but also a growing inclination to try new, non-traditional food products....(we) are eagerly looking forward to retailing their products across our retail stores across North India.”

In the first phase of the launch, the products will be available across north India states including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. These products will be available at Haldiram''s retail outlets and online on Amazon, Big Bazaar, Flipkart, Milk Basket, Big Basket and Grofers.

Mark Bunn, Managing Director of Futurelife said the company has partnered with Haldiram''s and will tap into their retail network across north India.

“World over we are seeing an increasing preference for health foods as consumers focus more on their health and nutritional requirements.

"The global work-from-home phenomenon due to the pandemic has further increased the demand for such products. We are witnessing similar trends in India and see this as an important market that would be, we believe, very receptive to our range of products," he said.