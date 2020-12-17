MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Google wins EU antitrust nod for $2.1 billion Fitbit deal

Google will store Fitbit user data separately from Google data used for advertising, and will not use data from Fitbit and other wearable devices for Google Ads.

Reuters
December 17, 2020 / 09:02 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Alphabet's Google won EU antitrust approval on December 17 for its $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit after agreeing restrictions on how it will use customers' health related data.

The deal had triggered criticism from privacy advocates on both sides of the Atlantic, consumer organisations and Google rivals about the company's market power and the use of people's health data in targeted advertising.

Fitbit, once the leader in the wearable devices market, has lost market share to Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei in recent years.

The European Commission said it had agreed concessions with Google, valid for 10 years with the possibility of another 10-year extension, addressing competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story in October.

Google will store Fitbit user data separately from Google data used for advertising, and will not use data from Fitbit and other wearable devices for Google Ads. Users can decide whether to store their health data in their Google or Fitbit account.

Close

Related stories

The tech giant will maintain access to users' health and fitness data to software applications through Fitbit Web API software, without charging for access and subject to user consent.

It will continue to provide a free API software license for core functionalities to Android device makers, allowing their gadgets to function with Android smartphones.

Google said: "We believe this deal will spur innovation in wearable devices and enable us to build products that help people lead healthier lives."

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #European Union #Fitbit #World News
first published: Dec 17, 2020 09:02 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.