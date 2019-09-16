App
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google set to enter Indian job search market with Kormo

Before its introduction in other markets, the curtains were raised on the app in Bangladesh, its home market, in September 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Set for the launch on September 20, Google will make its way into the Indian entry level job search market with its app Kormo, The Economic Times reports.

The company told ET that the app, designed to enable users to find job opportunities which do not have a well-defined repository and are hardly posted online, will be launched at the its annual Google for India event in New Delhi.

Sources have told the daily that the tech giant has been undertaking pilots since early 2019, primarily a ground research on the process of entry-level hiring in various sectors. This, they added, it has been doing through its next billion users (NBU) unit, of which Kormo is now a part.

Close

Before its introduction in other markets, the curtains were raised on the app in Bangladesh, its home market, in September 2018.

related news

Bickey Russell, project lead, Next Billion Users, told ET via an email,

"Since we launched Kormo in Bangladesh in 2018 and in Indonesia this year, we've connected over 50,000 job seekers to jobs from hundreds of employers who use Kormo for their hiring needs, specifically entry level jobs."

He added that the company is geared to bring the same service to countries like India where the employment hunt across markets is a real need.
Already-established classified-ad companies like Quikr and OLX, which have in recent years acquired job listing sites like Babajob and Aasaanjobs respectively, might offer Google's Kormo stiff competition, in addition to other rivals that are large and deep-pocketed companies such as Quess Corp and Tech Mahindra's Saral Rozgar.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 02:38 pm

tags #Google #Indian job market #Kormo

