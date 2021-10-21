Google to reduce Play Store fee for all subscription services to 15% from Jan 1 2022

Source: AP

Google is lowering its app store fees for all subscription-based services to 15 percent from the existing 30 percent from January 1, 2022. This comes as the internet giant faces increased scrutiny over its app store practices in India and across the world.

Google currently levies a 30 percent fee for all subscription services which reduces to 15 percent after 12 months of a recurring subscription. "But we’ve heard that customer churn makes it challenging for subscription businesses to benefit from that reduced rate. So, we’re simplifying things to ensure they can." the company said in a blogpost.

Google said that ebooks and on-demand music streaming services, where content costs account for the majority of sales, will be eligible for a further decrease in its service fee, which "can be as low as 10 percent".

"We will continue to engage with developers to understand their challenges and opportunities — and how we can best support them in building sustainable businesses," said Sameer Samat, Vice President, Product Management, Google in a blogpost.

While Google has always charged a 30 percent commission for apps selling digital goods on their app stores, the firm said in October last year that it will more proactively enforce this commission starting September 30, 2021. It had noted that the change is expected to impact less than 3 percent of apps on Play Store that are currently not using the company's billing system

However, following a massive push back from the Indian developer community, the tech giant delayed the implementation to March 2022. It also reduced the commission rate to 15 percent for the first $1 million revenue developers earn using the Play billing system every year in March 2021.

That said, Google is currently facing a probe from India's antitrust body CCI over the issue of mandatory use of Google Play Store’s payment system for paid apps & in-app purchases. The commission is of the prima facie view that such a policy is unfair as it restricts the ability of app developers to select a payment processing system of their choice.