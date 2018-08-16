App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold and Satyameva Jayate collect Rs 45 crore on Independence Day release

Although collections of Satyameva Jayate were lower than Gold, footfalls for the former were lower by just about 5 per cent as compared to Kagti's film. John Abraham film collected a large chunk of business coming from single screens and smaller multiplexes.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate have proved that a same day release may after all not be a bad a thing.  Both the films that released on Independence Day managed to do well on the box office, after a lull of almost a fortnight. Both films collected Rs 45 crore on day one of release on August 15.

Reema Kagti’s Gold had a strong opening day and managed to clock around Rs 25.25 crore at the box office. According to Boxofficeindia it is the highest opening day ever for an Akshay Kumar film as it beat the Rs 16.98 crore worth collection of Singh Is Bling, which was released on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) in 2015. On the other hand, Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham and Manoj Vajpayee made close to Rs 20.5 crore on opening despite tough competition from Gold.

Although collections of Satyameva Jayate were lower than Gold,  footfalls for the former were lower by just about 5 per cent as compared to Kagti's film. John Abraham film collected a large chunk of business coming from single screens and smaller multiplexes. While Gold was shown across 3,300-3,500 screens, Satyameva Jayate was released across 2,300-2,400 screens.

"True to their titles both Gold and Satyameva Jayate have emerge victorious at the box-office. This is a clash that has resulted in cash for all involved," said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

According to him, both films have the opportunity to make it big at the box office because of their release timings.

"The release days were strategic not just for the patriotic angle but also because in the process both films will gave 10 day relaxed period window for moviegoers. The release being on a midweek holiday followed by a partial holiday in some areas for Parsi holiday then the weekend and again a public holiday on August 22nd has worked well for the releases," Mohan added.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 07:01 pm

tags #Akshay Kumar #Bollywood #Box Office #Gold #John Abraham #Satyameva Jayate

