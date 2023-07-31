GoFirst cancels all flights until August 3 citing operational reasons

Go First filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal on May 2.

Crisis-hit airline Go First on July 31 announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled until August 3 due to operational reasons.

Earlier, the flight cancellations were scheduled to be on till July 31. The airline has stopped flying from May 3 and is yet to pay the salaries of some senior executives and pilots.

"Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 3rd August 2023 are cancelled." the airline said in a tweet



Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 3rd August 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRR4b for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/XDX2WrIsL2 — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) July 31, 2023

The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled. The company earlier said that it had filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations.

It had earlier this month said that it plans to restart operations with 26 planes and 152 daily flights, and has submitted the revival plan to aviation regulator DGCA.

Also Read: Go First asked to submit flight schedule after signing new agreements with aircraft lessors

The budget carrier, which had been flying for more than 17 years, filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 2 and the plea was admitted on May 10.