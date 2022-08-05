English
    Godrej Korber eyes 18% growth in next 5 years

    New Delhi, Aug 5 Godrej Korber, a JV between Godrej & Boyce and Germany-based Korber Supply Chain, on Friday said it is expecting 18 per cent growth..

    August 05, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

    Godrej Korber, a JV between Godrej & Boyce and Germany-based Korber Supply Chain, on Friday said it is expecting 18 per cent growth in the next 5 years.

    The company has witnessed a major shift happening towards the adoption of automation in the supply chain after the pandemic and expects this trend to continue, Godrej Korber said in a statement.

    The growth has been led by the manufacturing sector, development of Pharma, retail, e-commerce, and food service businesses, as well as investment in the cold chain and cold storage facilities. "Godrej Korber exceeded order intake targets with order books full in FY22 and the business further eyes 18 per cent growth in the next 5 years owing to its successful coalition with global player Korber Supply Chain," it said.

    Moreover, it is also planning to increase investments in India through its Indian subsidiary though it has not mentioned the amount. Asia is emerging as a development engine for supply chain automation, and Korber Supply Chain intends to increase investments in India through its Indian subsidiary, Godrej Korber in FY23, it said.

    Considering this, Godrej Korber is focussing on bulk handling in the automation industry for leading private players as well as public-private partnership projects. According to the company, it dominates the supply chain automation market, which is estimated at around Rs 4,000 crore.

    Korber Supply Chain (Asia) CEO Win Thian Chai said, "Korber intends to outpace both local and global projections for intralogistics growth. Our partnership with Godrej & Boyce will enable us to work together to accomplish this goal".
