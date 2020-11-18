PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 12:06 PM IST

GoAir flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

After the emergency, the aircraft landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi early on November 18

Moneycontrol News
A GoAir flight was diverted and landed in Karachi on November 17, due to a medical emergency with a passenger on board, ANI reported. The original flight route was Riyadh-Delhi.

An airport official told the agency that the flight “landed safely at Karachi airport.”

As per PTI, a 30-year-old male passenger fainted and died of cardiac arrest on board flight G8-6658A. “The passenger was administered all possible medical help on board. He was declared dead after landing at Karachi, Pakistan,” the official said.

After the emergency, the aircraft landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi early on November 18. There were 179 passengers in the plane.

More details are awaited and GoAir has yet to issue a statement on the incident.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 12:06 pm

