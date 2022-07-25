English
    Former KPMG audit head Khatri to float global consultancy firm in new innings

    Jamil Khatri had stepped down recently after a tenure of 27 years

    Ashwin Mohan
    July 25, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
    Jamil Khatri

    Jamil Khatri

    Jamil Khatri, the former Head of Audit and a member of the national leadership team at KPMG India who had stepped down recently  after a tenure of 27 years, has been bitten by the startup bug again.

    The audit specialist , who is an active investor in the startup space and backs several companies including digital health and wellness platform HealthifyMe , will  spearhead a "new age global consultancy company " in his new innings according to a Linekdin post shared on July 25.

    Moneycontrol was the first to report Khatri's exit from KPMG on Jan 27, 2022.

    The consultancy only firm with a focus on tech enablement will be able to " serve clients without any audit restrictions," Khatri wrote.

    It will initially focus on the " ESG and Accounting Advisory consultancy markets in the US and India , but will seek to become a multi -disciplinary global consultancy within a decade , with finding from high quality global institutional capital providers," he added.

    Khatri, who became a partner at KPMG at the young age of 28, had founded the accounting advisory practice for India and was also the global head of the vertical. According to reports, he has assisted several Indian companies including ICICI, L&T, Wipro, Dr. Reddy's, the Godrej group, MindTree and Tech Mahindra in transitioning to international accounting practices and in meeting their financial reporting and governance obligations for overseas listing.
