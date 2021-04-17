First Italian mega food park & food processing project launched in India: Report

Italy, on April 17, launched its first ever mega food park project in India involving food processing facilities amid efforts from both sides to further ties between the two nations.

This pilot project named "The Mega Food Park" was launched today virtually, with the signing of a Letter of Intent between the ICE Office in Mumbai and Fanidhar Mega Food Park, in Gujarat, The Economic Times reported.

As per the report, the event was attended by the Ambassador of Italy to India Vincenzo de Luca, and the Ambassador of India to Italy, Neena Malothra.

This is the first Italian-Indian food park project, an initiative in the food-processing field, which serves as a pillar of the partnership between India and Italy, as both PM Modi and Italy's Mario Draghi said in a virtual bilateral summit held on November 6.

According to Luca, SMEs and Italian technology in collaboration with Indian food parks open a new chapter in the economic partnership between Italy and India.

The main aim of this project is to develop a synergy between agriculture and industry of both countries. It also focuses on the research and development of newer, efficient technologies in the sector, the report said.

Through this project, Italy is also looking to explore the opportunities available in the Indian market, an Italian government statement said.

It is also promoted by the Italian Embassy in New Delhi and the ICE Office in Mumbai and involves the Emilia Romagna Region, SACE, ANIMA (Italian Association representing companies operating in the metalworking sector) and FederUnacoma (Italian Agricultural Machinery Federation of Manufacturers).