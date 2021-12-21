MARKET NEWS

English
Fire at IOC refinery in West Bengal's Haldia kills at least 3, injures over 40

The IOC in a statement said the incident occurred at a unit of the refinery during shutdown related works.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 07:42 PM IST
Representative image

At least three people were killed and 44 others suffered injuries after a fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in West Bengal’s Haldia on December 21.

A senior police officer of Purba Medinipur district told PTI that out of the 44 injured, 37 were being referred to a hospital in Kolkata. The condition of seven of them is currently critical, the officer added.

The IOC in a statement said the incident occurred at a unit of the refinery during shutdown related works.

"The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries," it said.

The fire has been extinguished and the situation is under control, the IOC added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the deaths and assured that the state government would extend all assistance to those injured.

"Deeply anguished by the fire in IOC, Haldia. Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery," Banerjee tweeted.

With PTI inputs
Tags: #Haldia #IOC refinery #west bengal
first published: Dec 21, 2021 07:08 pm

