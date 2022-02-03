Facebook saw slower user growth in India due to increased data pricing: Meta CFO Dave Wehner

Social networking platform Facebook witnessed slower user growth in its biggest market India in the December quarter of 2021 due to an increase in data package pricing, Meta CFO Dave Wehner said.

During the company's earnings conference call on February 2, he also mentioned that Covid resurgences during prior periods pulled forward user growth in Asia Pacific and rest of the world. However, he didn't disclose any further details.

While the company doesn't provide a country-wise breakup of its user base, Facebook has an estimated 350 million users in the country, according to the market research firm Statista.

In Asia Pacific, Facebook reported a monthly active user base of 1.278 billion in Q4, of which 806 million users are daily active users, which is flat growth from 1.278 billion monthly active users and 805 million daily active users in Q3 2021. Globally, the firm reported its first-ever quarterly decline of daily users, to 1.929 billion from 1.93 billion.

That said, Asia Pacific is a smaller market for Meta in terms of advertising revenues. The region posted revenues of $6.24 billion for the quarter, of which $6.18 billion came from advertising sales.

The average revenue per user in the region increased to $4.89 in Q4 2021 from $4.30 in Q3 2021 and it accounted for a modest 18.5% share of the company's overall quarterly revenue that stood at $33.67 billion.

Increased competition Another factor for the drop in user growth is increased competition from other apps. "We believe competitive services are negatively impacting growth, particularly with younger audiences," Wehner said. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also mentioned TikTok as a key competitor for its short video offering Reels. While short-form video is already the biggest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram and one of the biggest contributors to positive engagement on Facebook, Zuckerberg said the dynamics are a little bit different with Reels from what they have seen with other formats such as Stories and mobile feed in the past. "The thing that is somewhat unique here is that TikTok is so big as a competitor already and also continues to grow at quite a faster rate off of a very large base...it takes us longer to kind of get to where we want on this. Even though we're compounding extremely quickly, we also have a competitor that is compounding at a pretty quick rate," Zuckerberg said. TikTok is currently banned in India, which has proved to be beneficial for Instagram over the past year. Instagram was the top app in terms of total global downloads in Q4 2021, registering a 10% increase in app installs from Q3 2021, according to app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

