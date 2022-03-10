Exide partners with Chinese Company SVOLT Energy to make lithium-ion batteries

Exide board last year gave its in-principle approval to the company to set up a multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in the country. (Representative Image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Exide Industries has reached an agreement with Chinese company SVOLT Energy Technology Co. Ltd. for a multi-year technological partnership (SVOLT) to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

SVOLT will grant Exide an irrevocable right and licence to use, exploit, and commercialise relevant technology and know-how for lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India as part of the agreement.

Additionally, SVOLT will provide full support for forming a state-of-the-art greenfield manufacturing plant. Exide has established a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) as a wholly-owned subsidiary to carry out the lithium-ion cell manufacturing activity. It is in the final stages of negotiations to finalise the land parcel for this facility.

Exide took part in the Ministry of Heavy Industries' Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) Scheme for the National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage.

On December 21, 2021, the company’s board gave its in-principle approval to set up a multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in the country.

Market LIVE Updates

Energy storage technologies for automotive and industrial applications will be the focus of the strategic relationship.

Lithium-ion batteries power EVs and account for almost 5o percent of the vehicle cost. As India pushes for EVs, the demand for batteries is expected to see a big rise.