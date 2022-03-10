English
    Exide partners with Chinese Company SVOLT Energy to make lithium-ion batteries

    SVOLT will grant Exide an irrevocable right and licence to use, exploit, and commercialise relevant technology and know-how for lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST
    Exide board last year gave its in-principle approval to the company to set up a multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in the country. (Representative Image)

    Exide board last year gave its in-principle approval to the company to set up a multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in the country. (Representative Image)

     
     
    Exide Industries has reached an agreement with Chinese company SVOLT Energy Technology Co. Ltd. for a multi-year technological partnership (SVOLT) to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

    SVOLT will grant Exide an irrevocable right and licence to use, exploit, and commercialise relevant technology and know-how for lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India as part of the agreement.

    Additionally, SVOLT will provide full support for forming a state-of-the-art greenfield manufacturing plant. Exide has established a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) as a wholly-owned subsidiary to carry out the lithium-ion cell manufacturing activity. It is in the final stages of negotiations to finalise the land parcel for this facility.

    Exide took part in the Ministry of Heavy Industries' Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) Scheme for the National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage.

    On December 21, 2021, the company’s board gave its in-principle approval to set up a multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in the country.

    Energy storage technologies for automotive and industrial applications will be the focus of the strategic relationship.

    Lithium-ion batteries power EVs and account for almost 5o percent of the vehicle cost. As India pushes for EVs, the demand for batteries is expected to see a big rise.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Car batteries #EV #Exide #lithium-ion batteries #lithium-ion cell #Svolt
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 02:04 pm
