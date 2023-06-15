English
    Exclusive: Banks, LIC appoint SBI Capital Markets as merchant banker for stake sale in UTI mutual fund, say sources

    PNB holds 15.22 percent stake and Bank of Baroda, SBI and LIC hold 9.97 percent stake each, the shareholding pattern of UTI Asset Management Company as on March 31 shows

    Harsh Kumar
    June 15, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Three state-owned banks and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) have appointed SBI Capital Markets Ltd as a merchant banker for the stake sale in UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) and the process of stake sale will be completed in the next three to six months, people aware of the development told Moneycontrol on June 15.

    “We have appointed SBI Capital Markets. The process for the stake sale has started, and we expect it to get completed in 3-6 months,” the source cited above said.

    Earlier today, the Economic Times reported that Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India (SBI) and LIC are working to sell their stakes in the AMC. These entities together hold 45.13 percent stake in the UTI Mutual Fund.

    According to the shareholding pattern of UTI Mutual Fund as on March 31, PNB holds 15.22 percent stake or 1.93 crore shares, and Bank of Baroda, SBI, and LIC hold 9.97 percent stake each.

    Other major stakeholders include Tata Mutual Fund which holds 3.55 percent, PPFAS Mutual Fund holds 2.52 percent and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund holds 2.07 percent.

    As per the ET report citing officials, earlier, Tata Group was understood to be in talks to buy a majority stake in UTI AMC from the four public sector entities, but discussions fell through as a large investor in the AMC insisted that the other investors follow a formal bidding process to sell their stakes instead of using the nomination route.

    (This is a developing story, please check back for more details)

    Harsh Kumar “ is Correspondent at Moneycontrol based in Delhi. Harsh covers BFSI sector. You can reach him at Harsh.kumar@nw18.com
    first published: Jun 15, 2023 06:57 pm