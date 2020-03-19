App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya resigns from CRISIL board

"Bhattacharya, an Independent Director of the company, has submitted her resignation as a director of the company, which will take effect on April 15, 2020," Crisil Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Crisil on March 19 said that Arundhati Bhattacharya, the past chairman of State Bank of India, has submitted her resignation as independent director of the company effective April 15. In her resignation, Bhattacharya has indicated that the reason for her resignation is her decision to accept a full time role as chairperson and CEO in another company, the filing said.

"Bhattacharya, an Independent Director of the company, has submitted her resignation as a director of the company, which will take effect on April 15, 2020," Crisil Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

She has confirmed that there is no other material reason, other than the reason stated in her resignation, it added.

Close

"I wish to advise that I have decided to accept a full time executive role as chairperson and CEO for the India operations of Salesforce, USA. Accordingly, I need to discontinue my existing non-executive assignments," Bhattacharya said in her resignation letter to the board of directors.

related news

I sincerely regret that I will have to step down as non-executive Independent Director from the board as well as from the committees of Crisil board, from April 16, 2020," the letter said.

Bhattacharya was the first woman to lead the more than two centuries-old State Bank of India, which controls over a quarter of the nation's banking system.

She retired in 2017 after a one-year extension, spending four decades in various roles and then moved onto the international payment platform Swift India as its chairman, a position she still occupies.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #Arundhati Bhattacharya #Business #Companies #Crisil #Current Affairs #India #SBI

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.