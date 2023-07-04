EV makers look to recruit more women in workforce

With the industry constantly evolving, experts say there is a need for applicants with a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) background to be recruited.

Electric Vehicle (EV) makers are actively hiring women across a wide spectrum of job roles, including on the shopfloor, and creating special avenues to both create and attract talent. The initiatives include offering diploma courses, thereby creating a personalised talent pool, and also offering career relaunch programmes for women who left their corporate job at some point.

Unlike legacy companies, where the focus on diversity came much later, EV majors have from the outset established diversity mandates, with some even having women make up 50 percent of the overall workforce in various verticals.

For instance, Mercedes-Benz India is looking to hire more women candidates than last year, and have them comprise 50 percent of all new hires by the end of 2023. The luxury auto major is even increasing the number of women in the blue-collar workforce at its plant, which produces both EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The German carmakers’ flagship EV, EQS 580, is produced from this plant, and a significant number of women employees are involved in its assembly. Their job roles include Assembly Line Operator, Production Associate, Assembly Technician, Machine Operator etc.

The company is also engaged in creating a pool of women EV experts and seeking women candidates for Mercedes-Benz India’s mechatronics course known as ADAM. This is a one-year diploma offered by the Mercedes-Benz Academy, which features an exclusive EV module as part of its highly industry-oriented curriculum.

“These women are then absorbed either into our company or as part of our retail network, enabling a promising career in the automotive industry,” Colleen D’Souza, Head of HR at Mercedes-Benz India, told Moneycontrol.

MG Motor India says women make up 37 percent of the employees in its workforce, including on the factory floor, and it aims to raise that to 50 percent by the end of 2023. The company has 3,000 full-time employees.

Its ‘DriveHerBack’ program invites women looking to resume their careers after a break. So far, the initiative has received more than 1,500 applications, and over 60 women have taken up various roles at MG Motor India through this initiative.

In addition, the firm recently introduced two hostel facilities near its manufacturing plant in Halol, Gujarat, that can accommodate up to 100 female associate employees. This facility offers various amenities, such as housekeeping, food services, and transportation solutions, among others.

“Diversity has now become a competitive advantage not only for managerial operations but also for the manufacturing functions of organisations or OEMs like MG Motor India. We believe that a diverse workforce will have a significant impact on the organisation through enhanced innovations and diverse ideas, and create a more sustainable organisation,” said Yeshwinder Patial, Senior Director of HR at MG Motor India.

With the industry constantly evolving, experts say there is a need for applicants with a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) background to be recruited. A 2022 survey by incubation lab BridgeLabz showed that 79 percent of women employed in tech roles are actually in non-tech companies, with IT services, despite being the largest reported industry, having only a 21 percent female representation.

“As per discussions with various EV industry players, it has been noticed that the attrition of women in EV companies is comparatively less at the mid-management level. One of the significant reasons for this is that the majority of traditional jobs in the automotive segment may not be favourable to women employees, whereas the EV sector brings in automation and technological advancements, encouraging higher participation by women,” said Munira Loliwala, AVP at TeamLease Digital, a staffing company.

Efforts are being made to encourage more women to pursue careers in engineering and related fields, which are crucial for the development of electric vehicles, said Manu Sharma, AVP, HR, at 2-wheeler EV maker Hero Electric, adding that companies are implementing initiatives to support and mentor women in engineering, providing scholarships, internships, and opportunities for professional growth.

“The EV industry isn’t about one skill but the integration of mechanical, electrical and software (functions). And so, whoever it is, irrespective of gender, race, language, or special ability, has an equal chance to be here and become an integral part of the organisation,” said Nida Khanam, CHRO of commercial electric vehicle manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility, who is looking to have women represented in every function, including leadership positions, and make up at least 30 percent of the company’s workforce.