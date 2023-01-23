English
    European stocks edge higher, Wall Street futures flat

    Liquidity was thin during Asian trading hours as markets in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

    Reuters
    January 23, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

    European stock indexes edged higher on Monday, while Wall Street futures struggled to make gains as investors weighed up recession fears with hopes that inflation could be past its peak.

    At 1234 GMT, the MSCI World Equity index was up 0.2% on the day, holding just below last week's highs.

    Europe's STOXX 600 was up 0.2% on the day and London's FTSE 100 was up 0.4%.