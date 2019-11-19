App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EuroKids in talks to acquire Kidzee for Rs 1,200 crore: Report

The deal is expected to see Kidzee hived off as a separate entity after a demerger from Zee Learn, the report says.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Leading playschool chain EuroKids is looking to acquire Kidzee from Zee Learn for Rs 1,000-1,200 crore, a report in The Economic Times said.

The US private equity firm KKR, which recently acquired 92 percent stake in EuroKids in September, has made a non-binding offer for Zee Learn, especially Kidzee, and is waiting for a response, the report said.

EuroKids owns the Kangaroo Kids and Billabong International school chains.

Kidzee, established in 2003, is Asia's largest network of preschools.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The transaction could help Essel Group, which owns Zee Entertainment Enterprises, deleverage its consolidated balance sheet, sources told the paper.

Promoters of Essel Group owe about Rs 7,000 crore to lenders.

An Essel group spokesperson told The Economic Times that the company is “actively evaluating” offers received by suitors.

“The divestment of Zee Learn Ltd is in line with the overall asset divestment process undertaken by the group,” the spokesperson added.

The deal is expected to see Kidzee hived off as a separate entity after a demerger from the parent company, the report said.

Adding Mount Litera school chain to the negotiations might take some time, since the Zee Group cannot afford to lose it at this time, a source told the publication.

Zee Entertainment chief executive officer Punit Goenka said in October that promoters might divest their stake in Zee Learn. The company was evaluating offers from marquee investors, both financial and strategic, he had said.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 11:38 am

