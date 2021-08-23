MARKET NEWS

Euler Motors bags order for 2,500 units from e-commerce players



PTI
August 23, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST

Electric vehicle maker Euler Motors on Monday said it has bagged a total order for 2,500 units of its upcoming electric three-wheeler cargo carrier from e-commerce players, including BigBasket and Udaan.

It also includes orders from hyperlocal and business to business (B2B) delivery players for intra-city deliveries.

"The companies will deploy Euler Motors'' EV (electric vehicles) across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai to transform and strengthen their first, mid and last mile operations," the EV maker said in a statement.

Deliveries of these vehicles are scheduled to take place in the next 6-8 months, it added.

Euler Motors Founder and CEO Saurav Kumar said, "We are delighted to see the strong pre-launch order booking, which is testimony to the customer confidence in and the strong performance and value proposition of our product."

The capital-based firm is expected to launch its first three-wheeler cargo vehicle next quarter in the middle of the festive season.

Currently, the company said it is plying over 300 vehicles as part of a pre-launch pilot with ecommerce, FMCG companies for intra-city delivery in Delhi-NCR.

Kumar further said, "We will soon focus on expanding our capacity and footprint to better meet our customers in more locations and in scale expectations."

BigBasket Co-Founder Hari Menon said with the exponential growth in consumer acceptance of online deliveries, BigBasket is dedicated to electric mobility and is committed to delivering smooth supply chains and enabling sustainable mobility.

"Euler Motors has demonstrated compelling advantages and a unique value set on these counts, stemming from superior technology, their design for Indian conditions and relentless focus on user experience. We are delighted in the partnership and look forward to compelling results," Menon added.

Expressing similar views, Udaan Co-Founder Sujeet Kumar, said, "The full stack approach that Euler Motors has taken to help companies transition to electric mobility has given us a lot of comfort in day-to-day operations of our fleet."

Kumar further said, "We have seen a significant rise in operational efficiency and tangible savings as their electric vehicle offers a higher payload capacity when compared to any competing ICE vehicle."

Founded in 2018, is an automotive OEM focused on electric commercial vehicles. It also manages a network of over 100 charging infrastructure in Delhi NCR to support EVs on ground, the company said.
