Elon Musk to create 'Starbase', a SpaceX city in Texas

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX.

SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has now announced plans to create a new city called 'Starbase' in Texas.

The company has been developing its Starship rocket and testing prototypes in Boca Chica Village - an unincorporated town near Brownsville, Texas - since 2014.

However, Musk has said the new city would cover "an area much larger" than the village.



From thence to Mars,

And hence the Stars.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021

Musk made the announcement on microblogging site Twitter. "From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars," Musk said.

Business Insider reported that the judge's office in Cameron County, Boca Chica Village, confirmed the billionaire's plans.

"In the last few days, Cameron County was officially approached by SpaceX regarding Elon Musk's interest to incorporate Boca Chica Village into the City of Starbase, Texas. Earlier today Cameron County Commissioners Court was informed of SpaceX's endeavour," the statement read.

SpaceX's Texas facilities in Boca Chica Village have been trying to develop a reusable spaceship to put men on the moon and Mars.

In December 2020, SpaceX tested its prototype for a next generation rocket in the skies above Texas. Though the launch was successful, the landing was less so. The Starship rocket dubbed the SN8, failed to stick the landing and blew up while attempting to perform a “belly flop” manoeuvre.