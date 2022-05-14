EdTech Brand Infinity Learn certified 'The Great Place to Work'

Image: Pixabay

Asia's Largest Education Group Sri Chaitanya founded Infinity Learn, the Fastest Growing EdTech company in India is proud to announce that it has earned a Great Place to Work Certification'.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what the employees said about their experience working at Infinity Learn and making the company as The Youngest K12 EdTech Brand to win such an honour.

Infinity Learn joins the esteemed list of companies as a Great Place to Work, measured on qualities including trust, pride, and culture. The certification recognizes Infinity Learn's commitment to building a diverse, inclusive, and people-first culture.

Team members contributed to an independently conducted survey to help inform the Great Place to Work Certification, and 76% of employees have said Infinity Learn is a great place to work. Survey highlights included positive feelings around the company's contribution to the community, a great sense of pride in Infinity Learn, and the ability to be oneself at work.

Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

Celebrating the achievement, Ujjwal Singh - CEO & President, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya said, Too often, an employee is valued more for how much output they can generate over anything else. However, we take pride in making employees our priority. I want to thank all my colleagues for making Infinity Learn a Great Place to Work. This was possible only because of their resolution and unwavering trust towards our Purpose of Powering Learner's Success (and ensure the child learns). We propagate Think Like an Owner in all aspects of the job and make them feel valued and respected. The aim to High-Trust, High-Performance Culture helps deliver sustained business results and make each employee become a part of the great place. And so all of them are committed to the vision of Powering Learner's Progress' and making Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya a Great Place to Work FOR ALL."





