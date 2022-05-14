EdTech Brand Infinity Learn certified 'The Great Place to Work'

Asia's Largest Education Group Sri Chaitanya founded Infinity Learn, the Fastest Growing EdTech company in India is proud to announce that it has earned a Great Place to Work Certification'.
The prestigious award is based entirely on what the employees said about their experience working at Infinity Learn and making the company as The Youngest K12 EdTech Brand to win such an honour.
Infinity Learn joins the esteemed list of companies as a Great Place to Work, measured on qualities including trust, pride, and culture. The certification recognizes Infinity Learn's commitment to building a diverse, inclusive, and people-first culture.
Team members contributed to an independently conducted survey to help inform the Great Place to Work Certification, and 76% of employees have said Infinity Learn is a great place to work. Survey highlights included positive feelings around the company's contribution to the community, a great sense of pride in Infinity Learn, and the ability to be oneself at work.
Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.
