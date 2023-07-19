English
    Technology in every textbook: Shankar Maruwada shares Ekstep Foundation's journey | Policy Talk

    Ek Step Foundation is a non-profit that has connected 200 million children in India with digital ecosystem. In this episode, Yatish Rajawat speaks to Shankar Maruwada, co-founder and CEO of the company, who shares about the journey and learnings of EkStep Foundation among other things. Listen in

    July 19, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

    Policy Talk with Yatish Rajawat

    Ek Step is a non-profit company started by Nandan Nilekan, Rohini Nilekani and Shankar Maruwada.
    The company works with almost every state board in the country and has been able to successfully embed its technology in every textbook that the students from these state boards read. The QR code in the textbook takes students directly to relevant digital content.

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:20 am

