Technology in every textbook: Shankar Maruwada shares Ekstep Foundation's journey | Policy Talk

Ek Step is a non-profit company started by Nandan Nilekan, Rohini Nilekani and Shankar Maruwada.
The company works with almost every state board in the country and has been able to successfully embed its technology in every textbook that the students from these state boards read. The QR code in the textbook takes students directly to relevant digital content.
