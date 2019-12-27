Technology will create more, better job opportunities in 2020: Shine.com CEO

As the year 2019 draws to a close, a look back at the jobs' market during the year presents interesting trends that could emerge in the near future. In 2019, a few sectors like technology and e-commerce saw aggressive hiring, while others such as telecom went slow.

Zairus Master, CEO of one such leading recruitment portals Shine.com told Moneycontrol about the trends that he believes will shape up 2020.

Excerpts:

Q. What would be the top five careers of 2020?

A. As technology continues to transform the existing job roles and leads to the creation of newer jobs, pursuing a career in technology could be a rewarding choice. For today’s young working professionals, it is no more about competing with machines but about staying abreast of them at every step.

Clearly, we are living in an age where even the most talented professionals may turn obsolete if they lack the specific skill-sets. More importantly, possessing skills alone is not enough to survive in today’s digital-first world.

The top five careers include artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, big data analytics, digital marketing, and DevOps.

A recent survey revealed that AI alone spawns around 1.4 million jobs at present. To excel in this domain, students will need skills such as deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing, robotic process automation among others.

Similarly, when it comes to big data analytics, one must possess skills such as coding, programming, in-depth understanding of frameworks including Hadoop, Apache Spark, Apache, Storm, in addition to experience in database systems like Oracle, DB2.

Q. When it comes to cyberspace, have rising risks also increased the need for niche professionals?

A. With the increase of cybercrimes across the globe, organizations and businesses are on a constant lookout for experts in this space. This has led to the emergence of newer job roles such as cybersecurity analyst, Security Officer, Chief Information and Security Architect among others.

In fact, India is currently facing a skill gap in cybersecurity with many companies awaiting the right talent that can fit and fill vacancies. To secure a career in this domain, candidates will need an in-depth understanding of subjects like vulnerability assessment, network security, penetration testing and, information security.

Q, Has the trend of companies going digital also led to the creation of new job roles?

A. The increasingly connected world has made digital skills a universal requirement. These are one of the only traditional skills that have made their place in the tech-centric world as well. So for job roles like digital marketing, baseline tools such as Oracle and SAP, competences in IT tools such as programming languages and software will be in demand. Further, in-depth digital literacy for more technical roles such as customer relationship management, computer networking, social media management, design software, and search engine analysis will earn professionals several future-proof job roles.

Similarly, the amalgamation of software development and IT operations, DevOps has become a key part of the digital transformation of any business. The job attracts packages as high as Rs 30 lakhs per annum.

Q. There is a fear of job loss across industries. But will some sectors be safer?

A. According to a report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Occupational Information Network, jobs across avenues such as education, energy, healthcare, environment, and financial services will remain secure in 2020 and beyond.

The healthcare industry in India is poised to reach USD 372 billion by 2022 with increasing health awareness as well as lifestyle diseases. Thus, doctors, physicians, paramedics among others will remain in demand. Similarly, in the education sector, the jobs of teachers and professors will remain relevant regardless of the economic upheavals.

Another such domain is finance, where chartered accountants and actuaries--who are responsible for guiding businesses to make better decisions, minimize risks and ramp up profitability levels--will remain under the safety umbrella.

With an increasing focus on green energy, jobs in the environment and energy sector will also remain future-proof for years to come.

While these jobs will not be displaced by technology, there is no doubt about the fact that technology will play a role, no matter how small, in further enhancing the efficiency of human employees in the aforementioned job roles. It is, therefore, important for professionals to acquire basic knowledge about leading technologies.

Q. Would automation be a bigger issue than slowdown?

A. In a recent report, Gartner estimated that AI and automation will eliminate 1.8 million jobs around the world by 2020. However, the same report also mentioned that technology will also create 2.3 million new jobs. This is a net gain of 500,000 new jobs. Therefore, it is certain that these technologies will create more – and better – job opportunities for Indian professionals.

Availing those opportunities, however, will require large-scale upskilling and reskilling of the country’s entire workforce. Technology is increasingly becoming a core function of business operations, and organizations need employees who have the skillsets to thrive in such a tech-led workplace.

Q. But what about switching jobs? Would it be advisable to switch jobs in 2020?

A. Shine.com’s Recruiter Survey found that around 53.56 percent of recruiters are looking to hire for mid-level job roles. This is good news for professionals with 3-6 years of experience who are looking for new opportunities. New jobs are being created in not just metro cities but also tier 2 cities such as Pune and Ahmedabad.

The year 2020 can, therefore, be a good time for professionals to switch jobs. They can leverage online job portals to find their next big opportunity. Also, the right skilled candidate has always been and will always be in demand.

As the demand for up-skilling is increasing, the country has started to witness a shift in the emerging skillset trends. In fact, 38.53 percent of the recruiters have seen major changes over the last year in the area of emerging skillsets. These trends are expected to continue growing in 2020 as well.

Q. What would be your advice for candidates looking at a skill and CV rejig?

A. Look at new emerging areas and then decide what you want to do. Keeping up with what is trending in your industry will help you to define or restructure your career goals better. For example, areas like digital marketing, information technology keep evolving continuously and it’s important to stay abreast of such changes.