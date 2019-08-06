App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Retail loans hit five-year low, drop to 7.3% in H1FY19: Report

The subdued numbers come at a time when dismal employment and low consumption demand have been dragging economic growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Retail loans given by banks in H1FY19 (January-June 2019) touched a five-year low at 7.3 per cent, Reserve Bank data showed.

The subdued numbers come at a time when dismal employment and low consumption demand have dragged economic growth, reports the Economic Times.

As per details from RBI’s monthly sectoral deployment of credit data, the numbers are stark when compared to the same period in 2018 (7.7 per cent), 2017 (8.6 per cent), 2016 (8.1 per cent) and 2015 (8.5 per cent), the ET report sid.

Close

The only other time that credit growth slowed was in the election year of 2014, which saw credit grow at 6.4 per cent year-on-year, it pointed out.

related news

The sluggish growth was despite RBI efforts to mitigate economic stability through 75 bps rate cuts since December 2018, which were aimed at boosting consumption through the transfer of benefit to end-users.

In fact, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to announce another 25 bps repo rate cut on August 7.

A downturn in sectors such as auto, retail and personal loans may be reason for lower credit loan disbursements, bankers told the paper.

As per RBI data, total outstanding advances to the personal retail sector stood at Rs 22.5 lakh crore in June 2019, from which a significant 27.7 per cent chunk (Rs 6.2 lakh crore) is unsecured.

Further data from credit bureau CRIF High Mark showed that Portfolios at Risk (PAR) of delinquencies stood at 0.91 per cent in May. This is 8 bps higher than it was in March, it said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 03:06 pm

tags #Auto #credit #Economy #RBI #retail loans #sectors

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.