App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to hold a press conference at 10 AM today; here's what to expect

In the first two pressers, the RBI governor announced a series of measures to ease liquidity pressure in the banking system and cushion the economy from the COVID-19 shock.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will address a press conference today at 10 am. This will be third presser of the governor in the context of COVID-19 related measures in last two months. The first one was on March 27 and the second on April 17.

In the first two pressers, the RBI governor announced a series of measures to ease liquidity pressure in the banking system and cushion the economy from the COVID-19 shock. These included a sharp 75 basis points rate cut in March and liquidity measures worth at least Rs 5 lakh crore in two rounds. Besides, the RBI announced a three month moratorium for all term loan repayments between March 1 and May 31.

What to expect today?

Close

There is a widespread expectation that the governor may announce an extension of the loan moratorium for term loans for a few more months in the backdrop of extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31. Industries have been demanding extension of the moratorium facility for another three months. This will help companies, severely hit by the lockdown, to not miss the payments to banks.

related news

Secondly, the governor could announce the continuation of the liquidity support measures for banks to lend to non-banking finance companies and small industrial units in view of the prolonged stress in the economy.

The governor may also comment on the recent economic package announced by the government to counter the COVID-19 impact in the economy. As part of the COVID-19 economic package, the Narendra Modi-led government has announced a series of loan schemes, some backed by government guarantees to small industrial units and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

These include a Rs 3 lakh crore economic package for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Rs 75,000 crore of loans to NBFCs (of which Rs 30,000 crore is a three-month loan scheme fully backed by the government), Rs 5,000 crore for street vendors and Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit to farmers.

Of the Rs 20 lakh crore package, the direct spending is only about one percentage of GDP, the rest include loans through various banking channels and development institutions.

Check our complete coverage on RBI's May 22 announcements here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 07:37 am

tags #Business #Economy #EMIs #interest rates #loan moratorium #Rate cut #RBI #RBI May 22 Announcements #repo rate #Shaktikanta Das #TLTRO

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 22: Confirmed cases in Maharashtra cross 41,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 22: Confirmed cases in Maharashtra cross 41,000

Amitabh Kant writes: The power of collectivised solutions in fighting a COVID-19 pandemic

Amitabh Kant writes: The power of collectivised solutions in fighting a COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus came from China, US is not going to take it lightly, says Donald Trump

Coronavirus came from China, US is not going to take it lightly, says Donald Trump

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.