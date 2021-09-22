MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to review India-US strategic partnership with Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-day visit to the US from September 22 will be his first foreign trip in six months. While the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders will focus on security issues, India's agenda also includes a significant amount of vaccine-related and economic issues.

Arup Roychoudhury
September 22, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 22 that he would review the India-United States Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

These meetings will take place alongside the first ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit and ahead of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

"The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our virtual summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region," Modi said in a statement ahead of his departure.

PM Modi will be in the US from September 22-25.

"I will also meet Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues," he said.

Modi said that he would conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

"My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia - and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues," he said.

As reported by Moneycontrol earlier, India is expected to push its Quad partners for waiving Intellectual Property Rights for vaccines and wants a quick resolution of the ongoing stalemate at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on the country’s proposal to temporarily suspend global IPR for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, which has been blocked by rich economies.

Modi's five-day visit to the US from September 22 will be his first foreign trip in six months. While the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders will focus on security issues, India's agenda also includes a significant amount of vaccine-related and economic issues.
Arup Roychoudhury
