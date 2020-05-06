Petrol price hike: Here's how much you pay in taxes for a litre of petrol or diesel

The Centre on May 5 hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and Rs 13 respectively. These duty rate changes come into effect from May 6. The hike in duty has taken away gains that the consumer had from falling global crude oil prices.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

On May 4, Delhi government had increased petrol prices by Rs 1.67 to Rs 71.26 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.10 to Rs 69.29 per litre.

So how much does one pay in taxes if they fill up a litre of petrol or diesel in Delhi?

Let's take Petrol prices first.

Elements Unit Delhi Base Price Rs/Litre 17.96 Freight etc Rs/Litre 0.32 Price Charged to Dealers (excluding Excise Duty and VAT) Rs/Litre 18.28 Add : Excise Duty Rs/Litre 32.98 Add : Dealer Commission (Average) Rs/Litre 3.56 Add : VAT (including VAT on Dealer Commission) Rs/Litre 16.44 Retail Selling Price at Delhi- (Rounded) Rs/Litre 71.26

Here is break-up of charges in a litre of petrol in Delhi. This price buildup of Petrol at Delhi effective May 6.

Source: Indian Oil Corporation

That comes to as much as Rs 49.42 or a whopping 69.35% of what you pay goes as taxes for buying a litre of petrol.

Elements Unit Delhi Base Price Rs/Litre 18.49 Freight etc Rs/Litre 0.29 Price Charged to Dealers (excluding Excise Duty and VAT) Rs/Litre 18.78 Add : Excise Duty Rs/Litre 31.83 Add : Dealer Commission (Average) Rs/Litre 2.52 Add : VAT (including VAT on Dealer Commission) Rs/Litre 16.26 Retail Selling Price at Delhi- (Rounded) Rs/Litre 69.39

Now, here is a break-up for prices of diesel in Delhi.

Source: Indian Oil Corporation

This means you pay Rs 48.09 as taxes or 69.30% of the total cost you pay to buy a litre of diesel as taxes in Delhi.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy