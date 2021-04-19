Percentage of patients requiring supplemental oxygen has risen in second wave: ICMR

A worker in Prayagraj filling oxygen cylinders, for use in a Covid-19 hospital facility. Photo: Sanjay Kanojia / AFP

The percentage of COVID-19 patients in the ‘second wave’ requiring supplemental oxygen support has increased compared to the ‘first wave’, while those requiring ventilator support has decreased, as per a presentation by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 19. The presentation stated that the supply of oxygen needed to be ramped up.

The ICMR compared data on hospitalised patients from September-November 2020 for the first wave, and March-April (so far) for the second wave. The presentation, shared with journalists, showed that the mean age of hospitalised patients has reduced only slightly in the second wave, to 48.9 years from 50.4 years.

The data showed that 54.5 per cent of all COVID-19 admissions in the second wave required supplemental oxygen and 27.8 required ventilator support, compared with 27.8 percent and 37.3 percent in the first wave.

The presentation was attended by senior government officials including Niti Aayog member VK Paul.

The maximum number of hospitalisations continued to be in the 40-plus age category, at 69.8 percent in the second wave compared with 72.2 in the first wave. “Older population continues to be more vulnerable. Only marginally higher proportion of patients in younger age group despite opening up of activities,” the presentation stated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

It said that of those admitted for the months in which data was collected, those in the 0-19 years category were 5.8 per cent of all COVID admissions versus 4.2 percent in the first wave, while in the 20-40 years age group, it was 25.5 percent compared with 23.7 percent.

The presentation stated that these trends were broadly similar in all states. “Oxygen supply for care needs to be ramped up. Ventilator requirement not higher in second wave,” it said.

The presentation added that a higher proportion of asymptomatic patients were getting admitted in the second wave. “Asymptomatic/mild illness can be managed at home and do not require hospitalisation. Moderately ill patients, if managed as per guideline, can be discharged earlier,” it said.

India's oxygen consumption has touched an all-time high of 4300 metric tonnes per day, even as the authorities gear up to import the life-saving gas. Pre-COVID it was 850 MT per day and the previous peak was 3,100 MT on September 18, 2020. The average stock level in hospitals of several states has declined to one day as compared to the three days before.

To meet the rising demand, the Centre has decided to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen in India. An empowered group of committee formed to monitor the supply of essential medical equipment during the pandemic has decided to focus on these 12 high-burden states and has decided to direct 17,000 metric tonnes of additional oxygen to these states.

The Union Home Secretary has already written to chief secretaries of states and administrators of Union Territories, that they should issue necessary instructions to all authorities concerned to take necessary measures to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial purpose, except in nine key industries.