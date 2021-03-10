No change in petrol, diesel prices today

The petrol and diesel prices across the country remained unchanged on March 10 after touching new highs in February. The Finance Ministry on March 9 revealed that no recommendation has been made by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council to bring petrol and diesel under its ambit.

"To bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST, the recommendation of the GST Council is necessary. No such recommendation has been made so far," said Anurag Thakur, Union minister of state for finance, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The prices were last hiked by 24 paise per litre for petrol and 15 paise per litre for diesel on February 27, 2021, in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier attributed the skyrocketing prices of fuels, to increased demand and assured that they will come down, as the winter season ends.

He said that he had that if petroleum products are brought under GST purview, it will be a big relief for the common man. It will also be very helpful for the growth of the oil and gas sector.