English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

No change in petrol, diesel prices today

Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier attributed the skyrocketing prices of fuels, to increased demand and assured that they will come down, as the winter season ends.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

The petrol and diesel prices across the country remained unchanged on March 10 after touching new highs in February. The Finance Ministry on March 9 revealed that no recommendation has been made by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council to bring petrol and diesel under its ambit.

"To bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST, the recommendation of the GST Council is necessary. No such recommendation has been made so far," said Anurag Thakur, Union minister of state for finance, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The prices were last hiked by 24 paise per litre for petrol and 15 paise per litre for diesel on February 27, 2021, in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier attributed the skyrocketing prices of fuels, to increased demand and assured that they will come down, as the winter season ends.

Close

Related stories

He said that he had that if petroleum products are brought under GST purview, it will be a big relief for the common man. It will also be very helpful for the growth of the oil and gas sector.

[Input from agencies]
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #diesel #fuel price hike #petrol
first published: Mar 10, 2021 09:03 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.