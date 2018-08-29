Kronos launches new AI, analytics driven workforce management solution

Global workforce management solutions company Kronos Incorporated (Kronos) has launched a set of new solutions under its ‘workforce dimensions suite’. This suite boast of features like timekeeping, scheduling, absence management, analytics, data collection and compliance mapping.

James Thomas, Country Manager, Kronos Incorporated, said the new set of solutions will help firms achieve better productivity and help prevent attrition among employees.

Kronos will look at bringing compliance mapping to look at any changes in the system once the process gets operational. Thomas said emphasis will be on the process being aligned entirely on the digital channel to help assess the number of hours clocked as well as analytics to gauge how productive an employee was.

“It is not merely the number of hours that an employee clocks in on a daily basis. It is crucial to measure the level of productivity of the individual depending on their role and the work assigned to them,” he added.

Thomas explained that while workforce management solutions cater to employee engagement, mapping labour costs and productivity among other features, their solution will also include analytics and artificial intelligence.

The first workforce management solution is to incorporate a fully responsive user interface. Thomas said the product provides the same user experience across devices, allowing employees and managers control over how they want to consume information. Users are enabled with one-click actions which make common workflows simple, including submitting and approving time-off requests and shift-swaps.

This has a collaborative self-scheduling features that lets employees express where, when, and how much they want to work.

It also has a personal digital consultant that uses AI and advanced machine learning to automate daily decisions that consume time like approvals, so that managers spend time on more strategic initiatives.