    Jobs galore gives US consumers firepower to fight off recession

    For much of the last two years, Americans’ pay couldn’t keep up with the rising cost of staples like food, rent or gasoline. But with price increases now slowing down, workers are finally seeing their inflation-adjusted incomes start to rise

    Bloomberg
    February 05, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Don’t count the US consumer out just yet.

    Two sets of data out Friday raised hopes that the pullback in household spending at the end of last year was just a blip. In the first month of 2023, Americans ramped up purchases of services — everything from restaurant meals to health care — while businesses went on a surprise hiring spree.

    US Hiring Surged in January | Employers added 517,000 jobs, far exceeding all forecasts

    Those are encouraging findings at a time when many economists are worried about recession. Services account for the biggest chunk of household outlays, and jobs are the most important source of income to fund spending.