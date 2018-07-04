App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hiring sentiments see improvement between April-September: TeamLease

The knowledge process outsourcing sector will be the biggest gainer with 4 percent increase in hiring.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Hiring sentiments in the six months to September will see an improvement, according to the Employment Outlook Report (HY1 2018-19) by staffing firm TeamLease Services. Net employment outlook during the period is likely to rise to 95 percent, which is a 4 percent hike as compared to 91 percent for the October 2017-March 2018.

The report said that increase in GDP and optimistic economic growth is being attributed to positive hiring outlook.

The report surveyed 695 small, medium and large companies across 16 sectors in eight cities to understand hiring sentiments. According to the report, eight out of 16 sectors surveyed have indicated overall positive sentiments.

India_employment

KPO to gain

Among sectors, it said that the knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) sector will be the biggest gainer with 4 percent increase in hiring. Other top sectors with incremental positive hiring were e-commerce and technology startups, financial services, media and entertainment, retail, BPO/ITeS, FMCG/D among others.

With a 4 percentage drop, agriculture and agro chemicals, and the telecommunications sectors would be the top laggards in the first two quarters, followed by healthcare and pharma, education services, manufacturing and engineering among others.

Overall, the recovery has been attributed to hiring in junior and mid-level roles, blue collar jobs, and sales and marketing profiles. Medium sized businesses are looking to hire employees in metro and tier-1 cities

Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president, TeamLease Services said, “Asia-Pacific region has the most positive net employment outlook (62 percent) across global markets for the April-September period compared to October-March period of FY18. In fact, the positive hiring sentiment when benchmarked against global markets shows India to be ahead of the APAC (global leaders) by 33 percentages and ahead of Europe (global laggard) by 54 percent.”

Employment_outlook

The report highlights that Mumbai continues to top the list with 4 percent growth in positive outlook with Delhi close behind at 3 percent. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune improved by 1 percent.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 03:46 pm

tags #Economy #HR

