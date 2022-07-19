Here's what will become more expensive as the rupee hits 80 per dollar

Representative Image

As the rupee hit a record new low of 80 on Tuesday, household expenditure is expected to go up as imports become more expensive, according to economists.

“The fall of the rupee and the increased cost of imported oil will reflect in the prices of everything we consume across the board,” said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monetary policy report for April 2022 said that if the rupee depreciated by 5 percent from its baseline assumption of 76 per US dollar, inflation could edge up by around 20 basis points (bps).

In this environment, some household products are expected to see a rise in prices sooner than others. Here are some of them.

Fuel and petroleum products

The rupee’s fall will have a direct impact on the cost India will incur for crude oil and petroleum products, and in turn, fuel prices. This can have a cascading effect on transportation costs, impacting all sectors.

Vegetable oils

India is the world’s leading buyer of vegetable oils. The country imported around $5,250 million worth of vegetable oil between April and June this year. Prices of these oils are expected to go up in line with import costs.

Food prices

India depends heavily on imports for fertilisers. There was almost an 8 percent increase in the country’s fertiliser imports between 2018-19 and 2020-21, as it went up from 188.4 lakh tonnes to nearly 203.3 lakh tonnes. Hence, the higher cost of imports due to a weaker rupee can drive up the cost of this agricultural input costs. This, along with the rise in price of petroleum and vegetable oils, can drive up food prices in the country.

Coal

Coal accounts for 55 percent of India’s energy needs, with utilities accounting for 75 percent of the country’s coal consumption. Coal imports hit a record high in June as the country bought $6,763 million worth of coal in June 2022. This is a change of around 260 percent over the $1,876 million worth of coal imported in the corresponding month last year.

Increased import cost of coal impacts the price of power and also raises the input cost of non-power users such as the micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

Electronics

Imported electronic goods and appliances, and goods with imported electronic components can see their prices go up. This includes mobile phones, refrigerators and air conditioners, among others. India’s import of electronics went up from goods worth around $4,600 million in June 2021 to $6,108 million last month.

Along with these goods, plastic material, gold, pearls and other precious stones, and chemicals are also expected to see higher prices owing to the falling Indian currency.