Helloverify's HelloV: Get instant background verification on WhatsApp

Tech-enabled background verification service provider Helloverify has launched HelloV which will be an instant background verification service over WhatsApp.

Here, companies as well as individuals can get background screening done over a few steps on WhatsApp.

This is the first such service available in India. A typical background check takes between two to three weeks to be completed. With this service the report is present within a few minutes. Since background checks are mandatory at about 60-65 percent of companies in India, having an instant service would speed up the hiring process.

Varun Mirchandani, CEO & Cofounder, Helloverify told Moneycontrol that the new service will make background verification quick and efficient.

“We have simplified 30-40 steps into three simple steps. The service is available in English and Hindi. The concerned person will have to share their identity details and based on an OTP for seeking consent to access this information, the checks are done,” he added.

To avail of this service, the individual/business has to enter the details over WhatsApp to a dedicated number and then share the identity card picture. Helloverify then scans the identity information and seeks consent to use the data to prepare the report.

Once the consent is provided through a mobile-based OTP, the report is prepared. This process takes only one to two minutes.

The report is prepared after accessing the database of the identity provider (regional transport office for driving licence, UIDAI for Aadhaar) to verify the information provided. Any past criminal records can also be found out through this process since firms like Helloverify have access to this information.

Only background verification firms get access to criminal records and identity. Moving the process to WhatsApp cuts down the overall time taken to verify the information.

Background verification, which was till recently used by a handful of companies is slowly becoming the norm. This not only includes the standard verification of basic information like address, education and past employer, but also other parameters like creditworthiness.

The pricing ranges between Rs 899-1,299 for the background verification services on WhatsApp. Once the payment is done and identity details are shared, the report is shared with the individual/company on WhatsApp.

Moneycontrol reported earlier how the mandatory background screening of new employees across firms has moved online amid the coronavirus outbreak. But, due to the absence of a single reference point for sourcing all information, the process has been delayed across India Inc.

As per Mirchandani, the service is targeted at both individuals and small businesses, and people can use this service to verify their tenants, employees, drivers, nannies, security guards, cooks or other domestic helps instantly. The service even checks for criminal records apart from identity and address checks.

He added that e-commerce firms could also get quick checks done for the several thousand staff hired for the festive season using their service.

When it comes to Hello V, Mirchandani said that four of the five key checks can be done within a few seconds.

“Criminal, identity, address and employment records are instant. For educational records there could be some delays considering that most universities are closed. Companies no longer have time to wait 1-3 weeks to get the background check done,” he added.

Going forward, he added that companies may directly hire new employees who can present such previously background verification reports they may have done on their own.

“It is about building the digital trust. Soon new hires can tell the prospective employees that they are already verified. Companies can then come onto platforms like us to just re-check these reports,” he added.