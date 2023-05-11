English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    GST: Government lowers threshold for e-invoicing to Rs 5 crore

    From August 1, 2023, it will be mandatory for smaller businesses to carry transactions via e-invoices

    Meghna Mittal
    May 11, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
    E invoicing

    It will be mandatory for smaller businesses to carry business transactions via e-invoices from August 1, 2023.

    The Union government has notified lowering of the threshold for e-invoicing from Rs 10 crore to Rs 5 crore following which it will be mandatory for smaller businesses to carry business transactions via e-invoices from August 1, 2023.

    In exercise of the powers of the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017, the government, on the recommendations of the Council, made the amendment in the notification.

    "In the said notification, with effect from the 1st day of August, 2023, for ten crore rupees, five crore rupees shall be substituted," it said.

    Phased implementation of e-invoicing has resulted in multiple benefits for the entire tax ecosystem which includes improved compliance and increased collections, Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner, AMRG & Associates, told Moneycontrol.

    “Lowering of e-invoicing threshold would extend the digital application to MSME sector and would benefit the overall business ecosystem by reducing costs, rationalising errors and faster invoice processing in the long term,” he said.

    Related stories

    Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, e-invoicing for business-to-business (B2B) transactions was made mandatory for companies with turnover of over Rs 500 crore from October 1, 2020, which was then extended to those with turnover of over Rs 100 crore effective January 1, 2021.

    From April 1, 2021, companies with turnover of over Rs 50 crore were generating B2B e-invoices, and the threshold was brought down to Rs 20 crore beginning April 1, 2022. From October 1, 2022, the threshold was further lowered to Rs 10 crore.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Meghna Mittal
    Meghna Mittal MEGHNA MITTAL is Deputy News Editor at Moneycontrol. Meghna has experience across television, print, online and wire media. She has been covering the Indian economy, monetary and fiscal policies, Finance and Trade ministries. She tweets at @Meghnamittal23 Contact: meghna.mittal@nw18.com
    Tags: #e invoice notification #e invoice threshold #e-invoice #e-invoicing #GST
    first published: May 11, 2023 09:35 am