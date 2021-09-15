MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Govt approves incentives for autos, relief measures for telecoms sector: Source

Shares in wireless carriers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were up more than 3% at 0745 GMT on the news.

Reuters
September 15, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India’s federal cabinet on Wednesday approved a production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile sector and as well as a much-expected relief package for the cash-strapped telecoms sector, a senior government source said.

Shares in wireless carriers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were up more than 3% at 0745 GMT on the news.
Reuters
Tags: #Autos #Economy #incentive #India #Telecom
first published: Sep 15, 2021 01:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.