English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Fuel prices on April 23: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged

    In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 23, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST
    In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

    Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not change the fuel prices on April 23. Therefore, the petrol and diesel rates continue to remain the same at the prevailing prices in major metros across India.

    Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not change the fuel prices on April 23. Therefore, the petrol and diesel rates continue to remain the same at the prevailing prices in major metros across India.

    In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

    In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

    V Srikanth, Chief Financial Officer, Reliance Industries Ltd said that the recent oil production cut announced by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, might impact demand if prices remain high.

    “The challenges that we have to look out for is that if there are oil production cuts and prices go up whether it has an impact on demand. One would also look out for any increase in product exports from China,” Srikanth said.

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 21, 2023

    Friday, 21st April, 2023

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 21, 2023

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Friday, 21st April, 2023

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 21, 2023

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Crude oil prices have been on an upward trajectory since the OPEC announcement. US benchmark Brent crude, which had slumped to $72 per barrel, is now trading around $85 per barrel.

    The CFO also said that the company will also monitor potential economic contraction in EU and US as it may impact India’s downstream exports.

    Indian gas market outlook remains positive due to lower global prices and higher domestic gas availability, said Srikanth.

    Lower global prices make gas more competitive and give more choices to buyers, he added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Diesel rates #fuel prices #Oil prices #OPEC #Petrol rates #Russia #Saudi Arabia
    first published: Apr 23, 2023 07:28 am