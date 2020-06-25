App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deadline for FY19 ITR filing extended: Here are the steps you can follow to file income tax return

Here are the steps you can follow to file income tax return.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government, on June 24, extended the deadline for filing Income Tax returns (original as well as revised) for FY2018-19 to July 31. The last date for filing I-T returns for FY20 has also been extended to November 30.

The move is aimed at easing the challenges being faced by taxpayers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

"In order to provide relief to small and middle-class taxpayers, the date for payment of self-assessment tax in the case of a taxpayer whose self-assessment tax liability is upto Rs. 1 lakh has also been extended to 30th November, 2020," the tax department said.

Close

However, no such relief has been granted to taxpayers with self-assessment tax liability exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

Here are the steps you can follow to file Income Tax return

- Visit Income Tax Department website http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ for filing returns online.

- Register using your Permanent Account Number (PAN), which will serve as the user ID.

- Go to e-filing under the relevant assessment year and select the appropriate Income Tax Return (ITR) form.

- Download ITR-1's return preparation software if you are a salaried individual.

- Open the Return Preparation Software (excel utility) that you have downloaded, follow the instructions and enter all details from your Form 16.

- Compute tax payable, pay tax and enter relevant challan details in the tax return. If you do not have a tax liability, you can skip this step.

- Confirm the details entered by you and generate an XML file, which is automatically saved on your computer.

- Go to the ‘Submit Return’ section and upload the XML file.

- You can digitally sign the file on being prompted. If you do not have a digital signature, you can skip this step.

- A message confirming successful e-filing is flashed on your screen. The acknowledgement form – ITR-Verification is generated and the same can be downloaded. It is also emailed to your registered email id.

- You can e-verify the return through any one of the below six modes:

1) Netbanking

2) Bank ATM

3) Aadhaar OTP

4) Bank Account Number

5) Demat Account Number

6) Registered Mobile Number & E-mail id. E-verification eliminates the need to send a physical copy of the ITR-5 acknowledgement to CPC, Bengaluru.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Economy #India #personal finance

