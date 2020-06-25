Deadline for FY19 ITR filing extended: Here are the steps you can follow to file income tax return

Here are the steps you can follow to file income tax return.
The government, on June 24, extended the deadline for filing Income Tax returns (original as well as revised) for FY2018-19 to July 31. The last date for filing I-T returns for FY20 has also been extended to November 30.
The move is aimed at easing the challenges being faced by taxpayers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.
"In order to provide relief to small and middle-class taxpayers, the date for payment of self-assessment tax in the case of a taxpayer whose self-assessment tax liability is upto Rs. 1 lakh has also been extended to 30th November, 2020," the tax department said.
However, no such relief has been granted to taxpayers with self-assessment tax liability exceeding Rs 1 lakh.
Here are the steps you can follow to file Income Tax return
- Visit Income Tax Department website http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ for filing returns online.
- Register using your Permanent Account Number (PAN), which will serve as the user ID.
- Go to e-filing under the relevant assessment year and select the appropriate Income Tax Return (ITR) form.
- Download ITR-1's return preparation software if you are a salaried individual.
- Open the Return Preparation Software (excel utility) that you have downloaded, follow the instructions and enter all details from your Form 16.
- Compute tax payable, pay tax and enter relevant challan details in the tax return. If you do not have a tax liability, you can skip this step.
- Confirm the details entered by you and generate an XML file, which is automatically saved on your computer.
- Go to the ‘Submit Return’ section and upload the XML file.
- You can digitally sign the file on being prompted. If you do not have a digital signature, you can skip this step.
- A message confirming successful e-filing is flashed on your screen. The acknowledgement form – ITR-Verification is generated and the same can be downloaded. It is also emailed to your registered email id.
- You can e-verify the return through any one of the below six modes:
1) Netbanking
2) Bank ATM
3) Aadhaar OTP
4) Bank Account Number
5) Demat Account Number6) Registered Mobile Number & E-mail id. E-verification eliminates the need to send a physical copy of the ITR-5 acknowledgement to CPC, Bengaluru.