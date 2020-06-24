App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 09:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre extends deadline for filing FY19 I-T returns until July 31

The last date for filing income tax returns for FY20 has also been extended to November 30, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a relief for taxpayers, the Centre on June 24 extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (original as well as revised) for FY2018-19 to July 31, 2020. The last date for filing income tax returns for FY2019-20 has also been extended to November 30, 2020.

The move is aimed at easing the challenges being faced by taxpayers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

"In order to provide relief to small and middle-class taxpayers, the date for payment of self-assessment tax in the case of a taxpayer whose self-assessment tax liability is upto Rs. 1 lakh has also been extended to 30th November, 2020," the tax department said.

Close

However, no such relief has been granted to taxpayers with self-assessment tax liability exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

related news

The move is aimed at easing the challenges being faced by taxpayers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

"In order to provide relief to small and middle class taxpayers, the date for payment of self-assessment tax in the case of a taxpayer whose self-assessment tax liability is upto Rs. 1 lakh has also been extended to 30th November, 2020," the tax department said.

However, no such relief has been granted to taxpayers with self-assessment tax liability exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

Additionally, the CBDT noted that the reduced rate of interest of 9 percent for delayed payments of taxes and levies specified in the Ordinance, shall not be applicable for payments made after June 30, 2020.

Here are some other time limit extensions under direct tax and benami laws, as announced by the tax department.

> The date for making various investments/ payments for claiming deductions for FY2019-20 under section 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC), 80D (Mediclaim), 80G (Donations) of the Income Tax Act has also been further extended to July 31, 2020.

> The date for making investment/construction/ purchase for claiming roll-over deductions with respect to capital gains under sections 54 to 54GB of the IT Act, has also been further extended to September 30, 2020.

> The furnishing of the TDS/ TCS statements and issuance of TDS/ TCS certificates being the prerequisite for enabling the taxpayers to prepare their return of income for FY 2019-20, the date for furnishing of TDS/ TCS statements and issuance of TDS/ TCS certificates pertaining to the FY2019-20 has been extended to July 31, 2020 and August 15, 2020 respectively.

> The date for passing of order or issuance of notice by the authorities and various compliances under various Direct Taxes & Benami Law which are required to be passed/ issued/ made by December 31, 2020 has been extended to March 31, 2021. Consequently, the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN would also be extended to March 31, 2021.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 08:56 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #ministry of finance

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Over 7.18 crore people attended 31 virtual rallies: BJP

Over 7.18 crore people attended 31 virtual rallies: BJP

Coronavirus outbreak: West Bengal extends lockdown till July 31

Coronavirus outbreak: West Bengal extends lockdown till July 31

HRD Minister tells UGC to revise guidelines for semester exams, academic calendar

HRD Minister tells UGC to revise guidelines for semester exams, academic calendar

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.