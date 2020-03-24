Coronavirus pandemic | Access to essential commodities serious cause of concern















Even as PM Modi announced a lockdown for 21 days and assured essential services will remain open, panic buying of grocery/milk was reported across the country.

















We have been trying our best to serve the customers based on the understanding that we come under essential services.

— bigbasket (@bigbasket_com) March 24, 2020

‘Don’t panic’ is the message from the central and state governments on the availability of food items amidst the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. However, the ground reality seemed different with multiple complaints of people being unable to access food and milk supply.On one hand, while grocery delivery platforms like BigBasket and Grofers have been unable to deliver products due to authorities restricting their operations, individual customers are also being stopped from stepping out to buy essentials.

On March 23, minutes after the Maharashtra government took a decision to impose curfew in the state, a viral message began circulating on messaging platform WhatsApp which detailed timing restrictions for supply of goods like milk and vegetable/grocery stores.

Mumbai Police released a statement clarifying that this message was fake and that no such restrictions have been imposed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter to clarify once again on March 24 evening to clarify that the government has not stopped transport carrying essential services. He added that individuals could dial '100' in case their essential services-related vehicle was being stopped by the police.

Thackeray added that while he is in cognizance of citizen complaints about being restricted from going out to buy essentials, he reiterated that individuals also need to be more mindful of the gravity of the Coronavirus situation.

The Maharashtra chief minister also advised the authorities to not stop citizens from stepping out for buying essentials while clarifying that unnecessary travel must be avoided.



CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/JkPane8MVt

— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 24, 2020

"Don't panic. We have an adequate supply of foodgrains," he added.

Moneycontrol spoke to several milk dairy owners who said that they would open their milk supply stores only for two hours (6am-8am) from March 25 onwards. While these owners were not able to produce any official document mandating this move, the dairy firms have noticed a rise in panic.

“Customers who would otherwise only buy a litre of milk have started buying seven to eight litres in anticipation of short supply. We have adequate milk supply but have been told by our other dealers that shops can be only open for two hours from March 25, till further notice,” said a dairy owner in Sion.

A similar situation was seen among individuals stepping out to buy water and essential fruits and vegetables.



Vehicles engaged in transportation of essential commodities like food, medical supplies & equipment may please put a placard on windshield to minimise inconvenience at toll nakas & within the city. All staff engaged in above must carry valid ID #CautionIsEssential #FightCorona pic.twitter.com/3nKCuOefIL — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 24, 2020



Multiple persons confirmed to Moneycontrol that they were either stopped by the authorities or the stores were shut.

“If rice and grains are essential commodities, why have shopkeepers shutting stores by 11am? How do we stock up on essentials when stores are either shut or others are buying in bulk,” said Andheri resident Manisha Gupta.

Both the central and state governments have insisted that there is no restriction on the movement of vehicles for the distribution of groceries, vegetables, and milk. However, store owners and vegetable dealers have reported that they are not being allowed to get their stock.

“When my warehouse access is restricted, how do I procure my daily vegetables to sell in the market,” asked Arunvel Sekhar who has multiple sub-dealers selling products in Chembur, Sion, Matunga and Ghatkopar areas of Mumbai.

Sekhar added that he has decided not to open his vegetable shops from March 25 onwards due to the fear of harassment of the police.

Another Dadar resident Vikram Sable told Moneycontrol that his fruit supply has been curtailed because his vendor’s vehicle was apprehended by a police.

“My medical conditions make it necessary for me to consume certain fruits on a daily basis. I have not been able to get any fruits from March 23 as my fruit vendor’s truck was prohibited from plying. How will the authorities enable supply for us senior citizens,” he added.

Sable has also ordered grocery online, not knowing that it is highly unlikely that the products will be delivered.

The situation looked the same in other states where a lockdown has been imposed. Kolkata-resident Rohit Sinha sought an explanation as to why he was manhandled by the police when he was merely out to buy groceries.

“When the authorities said we can go out to buy daily essentials, why was I manhandled,” he said. While Sinha is looking to file an official complaint once the COVID-19 situation improves, but is wondering how to get the food grains and vegetables for the week.

Fake News Alert!

Don't pay attention to such unsubstantiated messages. Do not forward them. Spreading rumours to create panic is a punishable offense. pic.twitter.com/USTDW4ViRT — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 24, 2020

In Delhi too, a similar situation is being reported. While Delhi Police clarified through a series of tweets on March 24 that food stores, bakeries, logistics for essential services are open, individuals told Moneycontrol that shops were shut.

“I decided not to hoard but now the shops are shut. What do we do about food then? Online restaurant delivery (again an essential service as per authorities) is also not being permitted,” said Delhi-resident Ashutosh Aditya.

Places like Bengaluru were no better with grocery and milk stores voluntarily deciding to shut shop and online delivery being curtailed.

Richard Parkar, an electronic city resident in Bengaluru complained that delivery of water has also been curtailed to his area.

“Without water what do I do? There is no point in going to a store to buy water because all shops are closed,” he said.

Meanwhile, grocery delivery platform Grofers CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to Twitter to state that their warehouse in Faridabad was closed by local law enforcement today.



Our @grofers warehouse in Faridabad was closed by local law enforcement today.While we understand they are doing their duty, essential items will be denied to 20,000+ households in Faridabad and Delhi every day. We need help in sorting this out. @Mcf_Faridabad @ArvindKejriwal — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) March 24, 2020

“While we understand they are doing their duty, essential items will be denied to 20,000 plus households in Faridabad and Delhi every day,” he added.

Competitor BigBasket is also facing a similar plight. Multiple orders have been auto-cancelled over the past few days on one hand while customers have been sent a message that ‘services are unavailable’.

BigBasket also took to Twitter to state that the platform has been trying our best to serve the customers based on the understanding that we come under essential services.

“However, in light of recent development with multiple statements coming in, we are awaiting clarifications from the authorities basis which we will be able to determine how soon can we get back to serving you. We are grateful for your patience,” said the grocery platform.

With 470 reported positive cases of COVID-19 in India, it is likely that the shutdown across the country will continue for the next few weeks.

Currently, supply of essential commodities like water, milk, vegetables and food grains is curtailed across India. Further clarifications from local police and state governments across the country is awaited on how supply of these goods will be ensured in the next few days.