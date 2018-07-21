CFL bulbs start to dim as LEDs take over

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ujala scheme to promote energy efficient lighting in houses through light-emitting diodes or LEDs. Following this move, prices of LED bulbs nosedived to almost Rs 70-80 apiece from Rs 150-160 earlier. Simultaneously, demand (and production) for compact fluorescent lamps (CFL) fell significantly since consumers and consequently manufacturers switched to LEDs.

In other words, CFL is in its twilight hours. From 1998, when these bulbs first came into the market as an alternative to incandescent bulbs, rapid innovation in 10 years meant that they were better alternatives to CFLs. Also, multiple reports state that the mercury from CFL could be a potential cause of skin cancer. LED lamps are not only mercury-free but also use less energy than CFLs.

One by one, production of CFL bulbs has been halted. In an interaction with Moneycontrol in May, Bajaj Electricals Chief Financial Officer Anant Purandare said CFL contributed Rs 360 crore to its lighting business revenue of Rs 600 crore in 2013. "This dropped to Rs 54 crore in Q4 FY18." He admitted that the CFL segment is almost dead and LED lighting has picked up.

Globally too, several large players like General Electric have already taken a decision to pull the plug on CFL lights. Environmentally conscious companies have taken a call to significantly reduce their CFL exposure and turned to LED bulbs, which conserve energy and come at a similar price-point.

In India too, apart from Bajaj Electricals, other large players like Havells have stated they will concentrate on producing LEDs. Industry estimates state that about 150 million CFL bulbs are produced annually compared to 450-470 million LED lamps. A further reduction in prices to Rs 40-45 per LED bulb will spell more trouble for CFL producers as the former lasts longer and is cheaper.

It is only a matter of time before which CFLs will be history in the lighting industry. At a time when the consumer durables industry has been quick enough to adapt to customer needs and global energy standards, CFL bulbs will soon cease to exist even among online and offline retailers.