    Budget 2023: On to commanding heights and every hillock in sight

    A feature of Budget 2023 that deserves to be noticed is the increasing spread of the state to ever more sectors of the economy

    TK Arun
    February 04, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the 2023 Union Budget

    By Indian standards post-liberalisation, and especially by the standards of the Modi government’s pre-pandemic budgets, Budget 2023 is huge: 14.9% of GDP. The government proposes to use its Rs 45 lakh crore expenditure heft to not just boost growth but also to expand the presence of the state to sectors that had escaped its reach. Whether this is a good thing or a bad thing will depend on the observer’s ideological predilections.

    Those who have been parroting the line that India’s technology services industry became a world beater because it grew without government interference should rue this development. Those on the Left, who routinely condemn any dilution of the state’s role in any part of the economy as a sell-out to neoliberalism, should welcome it. Those who see the wrangling over green subsidies between the European Union and the United States, as well as over the US Chips Act that gives gargantuan subsidies to those who set up advanced silicon fabs in that country, and note the subsidies fabs get in Taiwan, South Korea, China and Japan, would welcome India joining the new global turn towards preferring industrial policy over pure market forces.

    Of course, the pandemic saw all governments embrace state activism in providing succour to pandemic-hit people. We are not talking about the state rushing to the aid of a stricken economy during an emergency. The emergency is over, as the Economic Survey has pointed out. In areas that, from the market-friendly perspective most vocal supporters of the present government espouse, deriding India’s five year plans as naïve socialism, the government wants to carve out a role for itself where none existed.

    The fine print