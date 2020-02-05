App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Agri sector faces issues in implementation of policy reforms: Niti Aayog member

The states should be encouraged to play an active role in the overall growth of the agriculture sector and emphasized on the need for private sector to come forward, Chand said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian agriculture sector faces issues in making available customised technology to farmers and implementation of policy reforms, especially at the state level, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said on Wednesday. He also emphasised the need to implement model central laws on Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing, land leasing and contract farming at the state level.

"Technology is the prime mover and India is facing serious problems both in terms of technology and policy reforms," he said at the release of 'India Commodity Year Book 2020'.

The states should be encouraged to play an active role in the overall growth of the agriculture sector and emphasized on the need for private sector to come forward, he said in a statement.

Close

"We need to give the right role to right people and institutions. Market and the private people are the right people to pay competitive prices to farmers and we should remove hurdles which come in the way of the market," Chand said.

related news

He said that for the first time the 15th Finance Commission has included a provision to give performance linked grants to states to undertake some agricultural reform.

"The Commission has included reform in agriculture sector among the top 5 areas for which next year states will be provided with incentives,” Chand added.

He added that agriculture sector is witnessing the growth but with an increase in cost of production and it is one of the reasons why India is losing on export competitiveness.

FICCI National Agriculture Committee Chairman and Group President of TAFE Ltd T R Kesavan said there is a need to produce more and reduce the wastage in order to meet the requirements of increasing population.

FICCI National Agriculture Committee Co-Chair and National Collateral Management Services Ltd (NCML) Managing Director and CEO Siraj Chaudhry said problems in India are different at different parts of the country and the solutions cannot be one or few changes.

“Every region's problem needs to be addressed differently,” he said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #NITI Aayog

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.