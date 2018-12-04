App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2018 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | What to expect from RBI MPC meet

The MPCs commentary on the interest rate, outlook on the policy stance and liquidity will be keenly watched by the market, as the committee is expected to maintain status quo on interest rates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to announce the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19 on December 5. Experts expect a status quo on interest rates, but a change in policy stance.

The MPCs commentary on the interest rate, outlook on the policy stance and liquidity will be keenly watched by the market.

Watch Moneycontrol Banking Correspondent Beena Parmar do a 3 Point Analysis of what you can expect from the 14th meeting of the MPC.
First Published on Dec 4, 2018 07:52 pm

tags #Economy #RBI #RBI monetary policy #video

most popular

Tata Harrier: Premium SUV set to launch, find out features and other details here

Tata Harrier: Premium SUV set to launch, find out features and other details here

Slideshow | Brokerages have 'buy' rating on these 6 stocks, target 7-33% return

Slideshow | Brokerages have 'buy' rating on these 6 stocks, target 7-33% return

2018 LA Auto Show: Electric cars and gas-powered SUVs, check out these 10 motoring marvels

2018 LA Auto Show: Electric cars and gas-powered SUVs, check out these 10 motoring marvels

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.