Zylog Systems Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.34 crore, Down 26.57% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 37.34 35.15 50.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 37.34 35.15 50.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.12 10.22 37.14 Depreciation 0.61 0.60 1.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 30.39 31.55 11.91 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.77 -7.22 0.53 Other Income 1.15 0.21 1.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.62 -7.01 1.66 Interest 0.30 0.39 0.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.92 -7.40 1.29 Exceptional Items -0.02 0.09 -5.46 P/L Before Tax -3.94 -7.31 -4.17 Tax 0.15 0.18 0.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.09 -7.49 -4.98 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.09 -7.49 -4.98 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.09 -7.49 -4.98 Equity Share Capital 29.50 29.50 29.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -1,034.84 -1,031.47 -987.69 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.69 -1.27 -0.84 Diluted EPS -0.69 -1.27 -0.84 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- -1.27 -0.84 Diluted EPS -0.69 -1.27 -0.84 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --