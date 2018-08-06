Zodiac JRD-MKJ standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 4.18 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.18 8.42 5.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.18 8.42 5.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.46 1.09 0.57 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.27 11.38 4.84 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.15 -3.55 -0.34 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.04 0.10 0.04 Depreciation 0.01 0.02 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.37 1.24 0.47 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 -1.85 0.28 Other Income 0.32 0.22 0.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.50 -1.63 0.55 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.50 -1.63 0.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.50 -1.63 0.55 Tax 0.09 -0.44 0.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.41 -1.19 0.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.41 -1.19 0.37 Equity Share Capital 5.18 5.18 5.18 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 -2.29 0.72 Diluted EPS 0.78 -2.29 0.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 -2.29 0.72 Diluted EPS 0.78 -2.29 0.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited