    Wipro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17,202.80 crore, up 5.83% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wipro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17,202.80 crore in June 2023 up 5.83% from Rs. 16,255.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,587.80 crore in June 2023 up 16.75% from Rs. 2,216.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,002.70 crore in June 2023 up 14.88% from Rs. 3,484.30 crore in June 2022.

    Wipro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.05 in June 2022.

    Wipro shares closed at 417.20 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.47% returns over the last 6 months and 3.08% over the last 12 months.

    Wipro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17,202.8017,477.3016,255.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17,202.8017,477.3016,255.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods92.0015.20139.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.3063.60-41.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9,735.609,622.108,684.70
    Depreciation376.70383.90394.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,127.904,932.404,378.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,883.902,460.102,699.70
    Other Income742.10856.60389.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,626.003,316.703,089.40
    Interest204.90174.20145.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,421.103,142.502,943.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,421.103,142.502,943.70
    Tax833.30878.40727.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,587.802,264.102,216.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,587.802,264.102,216.60
    Equity Share Capital1,097.801,097.601,096.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.724.134.05
    Diluted EPS4.624.124.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.724.134.05
    Diluted EPS4.624.124.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 09:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!