Walchandnagar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.82 crore, up 27.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.82 crore in June 2022 up 27.52% from Rs. 50.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.20 crore in June 2022 up 26.16% from Rs. 21.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Walchandnagar shares closed at 56.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.73% returns over the last 6 months and -19.42% over the last 12 months.