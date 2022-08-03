Walchandnagar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.82 crore, up 27.52% Y-o-Y
August 03, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchandnagar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 64.82 crore in June 2022 up 27.52% from Rs. 50.83 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.20 crore in June 2022 up 26.16% from Rs. 21.94 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.
Walchandnagar shares closed at 56.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.73% returns over the last 6 months and -19.42% over the last 12 months.
|Walchandnagar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.82
|95.66
|50.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.82
|95.66
|50.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.67
|39.81
|22.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.06
|9.34
|-3.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.78
|18.66
|19.30
|Depreciation
|4.69
|5.34
|5.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.97
|16.73
|14.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.23
|5.78
|-8.26
|Other Income
|4.97
|5.96
|2.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.26
|11.74
|-5.27
|Interest
|11.94
|18.44
|16.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.20
|-6.70
|-21.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.20
|-6.70
|-21.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.20
|-6.70
|-21.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.20
|-6.70
|-21.94
|Equity Share Capital
|7.61
|7.61
|7.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.26
|-1.76
|-5.76
|Diluted EPS
|-4.26
|-1.76
|-5.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.26
|-1.76
|-5.76
|Diluted EPS
|-4.26
|-1.76
|-5.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited